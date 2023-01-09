Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires New Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.67.

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RNR traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.51. 1,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.16. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $124.18 and a twelve month high of $193.77.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($9.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.42) by ($1.85). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 29.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -4.74%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

