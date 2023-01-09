Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Decreases Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,520 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Nutrien by 75.0% during the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 40.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 667,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,167,000 after purchasing an additional 191,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

Nutrien Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NTR traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $67.23 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.15. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.81%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

