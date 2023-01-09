Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $11.22 Million Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 729,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 170,350 shares during the period. Cenovus Energy comprises approximately 2.4% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $11,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 27.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 153.1% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 126,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,675. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.26.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.42%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

