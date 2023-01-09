Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $3.47 Million in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 281,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,364.7% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

PBR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 125,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,911,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

