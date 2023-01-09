Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $538,000 in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 385.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,254 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in APA by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in APA by 315.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,771,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,301 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in APA by 324.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,737,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in APA by 297.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,523,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.82.

APA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.67. 68,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,996,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.86.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Articles

