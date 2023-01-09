Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases New Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 44.2% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 36,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 82.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 25.1% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 165,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 513.9% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 25,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,156,882. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $47.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 424.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VNO shares. Mizuho raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

