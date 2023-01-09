Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 271,060 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 271,060 shares during the period. Marathon Oil accounts for about 3.4% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $15,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,158 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,794,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,020 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 521.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,861,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MRO stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $27.16. 146,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,059,463. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.18. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 46.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRO. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,018.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,018.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 135,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $4,360,299.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,137.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 419,601 shares of company stock worth $13,493,768. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

