18,918 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Purchased by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,918 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 3.2% of NatWest Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,720,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,298 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,264,049 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,455,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,286 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,563,000 after acquiring an additional 826,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,936,934 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $827,598,000 after acquiring an additional 46,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,725. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.84 and its 200 day moving average is $295.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $219.10 and a fifty-two week high of $324.75. The stock has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. Argus upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.