1irstGold (1GOLD) Trading Up 1.5% This Week

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 9th. 1irstGold has a market cap of $5.01 million and $4,086.44 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1irstGold has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstGold token can now be bought for about $61.91 or 0.00359894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 1irstGold

1irstGold’s genesis date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

