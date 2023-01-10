209,281 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 209,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,451,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 132.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,549,000 after buying an additional 5,003,900 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 815.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316,195 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 191.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,738 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Altria Group by 65.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 3,244,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,396 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

