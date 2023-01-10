23,075 Shares in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Bought by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VKI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 72.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 55.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0361 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.