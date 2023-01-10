3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 93.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,307,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $169,139,000 after buying an additional 631,426 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of 3M by 391.2% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 706,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,383,000 after buying an additional 562,376 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 21.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,057,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $455,235,000 after buying an additional 541,979 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on 3M from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.64.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.45. 9,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,134. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $181.34. The firm has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.