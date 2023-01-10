4,684 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Bought by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 75,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,310,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,244,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KR. Northcoast Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.39.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

Kroger Stock Performance

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.06. The company had a trading volume of 65,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average of $46.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.