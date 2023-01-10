6,819 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Bought by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,683,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,587 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,356,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,435,000 after acquiring an additional 32,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,220,000 after acquiring an additional 158,961 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,431,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,342,000 after acquiring an additional 41,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,165,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,884,000 after acquiring an additional 99,027 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.36.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES stock opened at $85.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.86.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

