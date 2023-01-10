7Pixels (7PXS) Price Reaches $4.47 on Major Exchanges

7Pixels (7PXS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One 7Pixels token can now be bought for approximately $4.47 or 0.00025959 BTC on popular exchanges. 7Pixels has a total market capitalization of $72.43 million and $34,213.37 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 7Pixels has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 130.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00445207 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.00 or 0.01443166 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,403.80 or 0.31445870 BTC.

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 4.39835321 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $34,312.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

