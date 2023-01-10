908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) PT Lowered to $20.00

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
MASS stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.73. 908 Devices has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $231.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53.
908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 53.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that 908 Devices will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,628,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,505,000 after buying an additional 145,294 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,128,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 852,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,210,000 after buying an additional 57,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.
908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.
