9,787 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.4% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after acquiring an additional 943,694 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,494 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,734,000 after purchasing an additional 82,928 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,579,000 after buying an additional 113,767 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.91. The stock had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,859. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $224.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.70.

