A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

A-Mark Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of AMRK opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $865.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $44.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.65. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMRK shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $916,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,013 shares of company stock worth $519,695 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Further Reading

