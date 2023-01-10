AAF Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 14.4% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Aire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 141,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 87.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $142.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.53 and its 200-day moving average is $136.57.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

