AAF Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

AAF Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,669 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $893,093,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 8,207,553 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,895 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.05.

