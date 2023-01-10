Abbott Laboratories (ABT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on February 15th

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the healthcare product maker on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Abbott Laboratories has increased its dividend by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Abbott Laboratories has a payout ratio of 42.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

NYSE ABT opened at $112.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $195.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $135.97.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.75.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $702,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $664,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,393 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $513,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

