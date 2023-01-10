Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,381 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $32,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,961 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $582,924,000 after buying an additional 2,235,314 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $371,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,412,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,022,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 56.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,340,371 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $254,281,000 after purchasing an additional 847,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $112.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $195.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $135.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.00 and a 200-day moving average of $105.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.