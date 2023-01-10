Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

ACCD stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.36. 56,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,855. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $673.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.36. Accolade has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.13). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a negative net margin of 114.56%. The business had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accolade will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Accolade by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 40,955 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accolade by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 48,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $826,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Accolade by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 438,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 259,891 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

