Ace Cash (ACEC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $856.09

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Ace Cash has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ace Cash has a market capitalization of $49.69 million and $856.09 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ace Cash token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ace Cash

Ace Cash’s launch date was November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Ace Cash’s official website is acecapital.io. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ace Cash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.24944342 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $847.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ace Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ace Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

