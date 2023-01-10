Achain (ACT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.39 Million

Achain (ACT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $263,278.46 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009095 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00026866 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005462 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004810 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002359 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004356 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004944 BTC.
About Achain
Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Achain
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.