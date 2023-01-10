ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,440 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %

ACIW traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,526. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.02. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $23.41.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $306.59 million during the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 11.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ACI Worldwide

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.