Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up 2.8% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,179.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after purchasing an additional 342,056 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Edward Jones upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.49. 16,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,259,067. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.99 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.40.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

