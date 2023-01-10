Addison Advisors LLC Buys 4,458 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Unilever by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,067 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Unilever by 1,869.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,059 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,844,000 after purchasing an additional 861,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 697.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,528,000 after purchasing an additional 792,440 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL stock opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $54.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average of $47.13.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

