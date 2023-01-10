Addison Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,473,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 244.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,427,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,906,000 after buying an additional 1,013,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 227.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 381,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,736,000 after purchasing an additional 264,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 674,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,962,000 after purchasing an additional 206,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,384,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,236,000 after purchasing an additional 169,354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBWB opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $76.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average is $53.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.407 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

