Addison Advisors LLC Has $3.22 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Addison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $636,000. Newport Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 37,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,175,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after purchasing an additional 45,553 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average is $20.24. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $21.78.

