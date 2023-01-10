Addison Advisors LLC Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 11,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 219.3% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $135,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.1 %

MTB stock opened at $148.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.28. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.40.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

