Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 1,127 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.93.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $87.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.87 and its 200-day moving average is $84.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

