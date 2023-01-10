Addison Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Addison Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $95,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWV stock opened at $223.93 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $201.82 and a 1 year high of $275.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.75.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

