Addison Advisors LLC Sells 1,730 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Addison Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average of $43.25. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $48.91.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.