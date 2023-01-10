Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $13,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 8,550.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Up 0.2 %

Aflac stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.57 and its 200-day moving average is $63.06. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.