Aire Advisors LLC Acquires 13,521 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Aire Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,521 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter.

Global X US Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.78.

