Aire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,625 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. Aire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMCV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,389,000 after buying an additional 80,630 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 198.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 76,644 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,040,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 852.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 42,071 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,836,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IMCV opened at $64.26 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $71.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.84.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

