Aire Advisors LLC Buys 17,964 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Aire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSXMK. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average of $40.51. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $34.34 and a 1-year high of $52.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $651,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $34,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $296,510 and sold 26,965 shares valued at $1,238,951. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.