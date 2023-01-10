Aire Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Aire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV opened at $67.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.81. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $74.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

