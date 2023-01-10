Aire Advisors LLC Purchases 11,519 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,519 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises 4.2% of Aire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Aire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.61% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $12,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.16. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $90.67.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

