Aire Advisors LLC Sells 578 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Aire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,386,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $265,562,000 after buying an additional 56,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $208.57 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $229.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.76.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.76.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.