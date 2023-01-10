Aire Advisors LLC Sells 831 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885,519 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,683 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,357,000 after acquiring an additional 892,974 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $194.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.36 and a 200 day moving average of $195.69. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

