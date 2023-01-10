Aire Advisors LLC Takes $748,000 Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 10.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $172,037.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,113.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $172,037.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,113.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,559,588 in the last 90 days. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Global Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Liberty Global stock opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 93.60% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.