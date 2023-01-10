Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 138,029 shares.The stock last traded at $43.91 and had previously closed at $43.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALBO. Wedbush cut shares of Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Albireo Pharma Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $908.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Activity

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.03). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 228.51%. The company had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 179,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $3,942,695.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,939,723 shares in the company, valued at $42,693,303.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,665. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albireo Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 4,397.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 131.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 38.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

