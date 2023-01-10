Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Reaches $0.0082 on Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $41.66 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00445887 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.13 or 0.01307586 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,446.40 or 0.31493891 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Token Profile

Alchemy Pay was first traded on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,082,155,932 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official website is alchemypay.org. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

