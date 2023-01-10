Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $12.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $5.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.71. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19.

Insider Activity at Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126,580.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $42,183.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 583,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,087.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,696,000 after purchasing an additional 207,414 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after buying an additional 3,464,603 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,800,000 after buying an additional 348,140 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1,255.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,859,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,800,000 after buying an additional 5,427,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 26.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,502,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,335,000 after buying an additional 945,877 shares in the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.