Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires 15,281 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,281 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned about 0.12% of Chart Industries worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,490,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,863,000 after purchasing an additional 46,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 57.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,425,000 after purchasing an additional 436,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,178,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,223,000 after purchasing an additional 146,473 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,350. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.21 and a beta of 1.39. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.68 and a twelve month high of $242.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GTLS. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $259.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.80.

Chart Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.