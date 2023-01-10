Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Buys Shares of 82,272 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 82,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,825,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $875,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $850,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $786,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $785,000.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ PARAP traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,762. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

