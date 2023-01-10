Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,346 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.31. 42,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,331,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.52. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

