Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Purchases 341 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after purchasing an additional 33,572 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,482,000 after purchasing an additional 116,907 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 744,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,958,000 after purchasing an additional 79,054 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 495,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 409,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,276. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.12 and its 200-day moving average is $283.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $547.37.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

